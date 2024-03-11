Publicis Groupe's BBH India onboards Nisheeth Srivastava as executive creative director

BBH India, a creative agency within Publicis Groupe India, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nisheeth Srivastava as the executive creative director (ECD). Based out of Delhi, Srivastava's mandate involves working across brands handled by both offices of the agency and reporting directly to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer of BBH India.

Parikshit Bhattaccharya said, “Nisheeth’s appointment is in line with our objective of building a high talent density team. His vast body of work is a potent combination of culturally rooted insights and progressive ideas. His experience in handling big brand mandates will add another dimension to our game, specifically in Delhi. He joins a high energy, super collaborative creative leadership team comprising Ashwin Palkar, Swati Balani and Arvind Menon. I look forward to their combined magic as they curl a few into the top right corner for our clients.”

He has 15 years of experience across industries such as advertising, radio and internet.

In advertising, he started his career with Mudra Ahmedabad as an account planner and moved to Lowe Lintas as a copywriter. He has worked on a diverse set of brands like Moov, Krack, Google pay, Dulux Paints, OLX, Philips to name a few.

Prior to resuming his advertising journey in 2018 at Lowe, Srivastava has also worked as a brand creative lead at OLX. In 3.5 years of his stint at OLX, he garnered hands-on digital first experience and teamed with various partners to make OLX as one of the most well integrated brands.