Publicis Groupe's BBH India onboards Nisheeth Srivastava as executive creative director

Based out of Delhi, Nisheeth Srivastava's mandate involves working across brands handled by both offices of the agency and reporting directly to Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer of BBH India.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 9:25 AM
In advertising, Nisheeth Srivastava started his career with Mudra Ahmedabad as an account planner and moved to Lowe Lintas as a copywriter. He has worked on a diverse set of brands like Moov, Krack, Google pay, Dulux Paints, OLX, Philips to name a few.

Parikshit Bhattaccharya said, “Nisheeth’s appointment is in line with our objective of building a high talent density team. His vast body of work is a potent combination of culturally rooted insights and progressive ideas. His experience in handling big brand mandates will add another dimension to our game, specifically in Delhi. He joins a high energy, super collaborative creative leadership team comprising Ashwin Palkar, Swati Balani and Arvind Menon. I look forward to their combined magic as they curl a few into the top right corner for our clients.”

He has 15 years of experience across industries such as advertising, radio and internet.

Prior to resuming his advertising journey in 2018 at Lowe, Srivastava has also worked as a brand creative lead at OLX. In 3.5 years of his stint at OLX, he garnered hands-on digital first experience and teamed with various partners to make OLX as one of the most well integrated brands.

Speaking about his new role, Srivastava said, "I am stoked to be a part of BBH and its envious creative culture. It is challenging yet exciting at the same time, and I couldn’t have asked for a better energy at this point in my career. I look forward to effectively lead, collaborate, and build on the Zag of BBH India.”


First Published on Mar 11, 2024 9:24 AM

