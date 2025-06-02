LinkedIn lays off 281 employees amid Microsoft's global job cuts

LinkedIn is now witnessing a wave of its own employees searching for work. The company confirmed that 281 staff members in California have been laid off, according to a recent fling with the state's Employment Development Department.

The layoffs come in the wake of Microsoft's broader decision earlier this month to cut approximately 6,000 jobs globally, or about 3% of its workforce.

LinkedIn, which has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2016, has not been spared from the parent company's cost-cutting drive.

The impacted roles span software engineering, senior product management, and talent account leadership. Many of those laid off have already updated their LinkedIn profiles to signal they are "open to work".

Unlike the 2023 layoffs, when LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky issued a public message over the dismissal of over 700 employees, this round has been marked by silence from top leadership. The absence of communication has sparked concerns internally and externally about the potential for additional cuts in the future.

This latest layoff underscores a broader trend sweeping across the tech industry, where companies like Google, Meta, and Autodesk have also slashed jobs in recent months.

While official statements often cite business realignment or performance-based decisions, a major undercurrent is the rapid integration of AI technologies. As AI increasingly writes code, automates customer support, and assists in product development, some companies are reassessing their human capital needs.