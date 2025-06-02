Centre launches AyushSuraksha portal to crack down on misleading ads

The Union Ministry of AYUSH on Friday unveiled the AyushSuraksha Portal, a real-time digital platform to monitor misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions (ADRs) linked to Ayush products. As per the media reports, Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who launched the initiative, called it a transformative step towards transparency and accountability in the AYUSH ecosystem. “This platform will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misleading advertisements and ensure that only safe and credible products reach people,” he said.

The launch comes in direct response to a Supreme Court directive from July 2024, which called for a centralised dashboard to track and publish data on misleading claims and safety issues surrounding traditional medicine products. The court had asked for better coordination among state licensing bodies, regulators and pharmacovigilance centres, and set a deadline of June 2025, which the ministry has met ahead of schedule.

One of the portal’s key features is citizen access, allowing consumers, healthcare professionals and regulators to directly report suspicious ads or side effects of AYUSH medicines. The portal integrates data from state authorities, national pharmacovigilance centres and research councils, offering a seamless digital process for logging, analysing and acting on complaints. Developed with technical backing from the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS), the initiative also aligns with the National Pharmacovigilance Programme.

A pre-launch training for nodal officers was held on April 9 under the chairmanship of Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser at the ministry, ensuring readiness for coordinated roll-out.