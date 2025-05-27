Shashi Tharoor: The Pen. The Parliament. The Persona

Author. Peace-keeper. Refugee worker. Human rights advocate. Parliamentarian. There are few titles Shashi Tharoor has worn in his storied career spanning over four decades and across multiple continents.

Whether on the floor of the Indian Parliament or addressing a global audience at the United Nations, Tharoor’s presence - marked by erudition, eloquence and conviction - commands attention.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is back in the spotlight as he leads an all-party Parliamentary delegation on a global tour that started in the US and is currently on its visit to Panama.

The diplomatic visits aim to reinforce India’s firm stance on counterterrorism, with the delegation expected to deliver a clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The group will arrive in Panama from Guyana, continuing a strategic outreach in Latin America.

This latest assignment is only a continuation of Tharoor’s decades-long engagement with international affairs.

Early years

Born in London in 1956 and raised in India, Tharoor was a prodigy from early on. He earned a Ph.D. at the age of 22 from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, where he also co-founded The Fletcher Forum of International Affairs.

His academic brilliance earned him the Robert B. Stewart Prize for Best Student - an early indication of the excellence that would define his career.

Tharoor’s professional journey began in 1978 at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Geneva. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information.

Along the way, he served in pivotal peacekeeping roles post-Cold War and became a close adviser to the UN Secretary-General. In 2006, he was India’s official candidate for the UN’s top job, finishing a close second in a global race to succeed Kofi Annan.

Literary acumen

His passion for ideas and public engagement extended beyond bureaucracy. Tharoor is the acclaimed author of nine books - ranging from history and politics to fiction and essays. His incisive op-eds and book reviews have appeared in prestigious publications like The New York Times, Time, The Washington Post, and more.

He also maintained regular columns in leading publications, where his writing style, rich vocabulary and biting wit became instantly recognizable.

Tharoor’s command of language, especially English, is legendary. His speeches are masterclasses in articulation, sprinkled with rare words and layered references. For many Indians, his spoken English sets a gold standard, inspiring students, professionals and public speakers alike.

Tharoor's linguistic elegance is legendary - so much so that his sesquipedalian vocabulary often trends on social media, eliciting both admiration and amusement. “He speaks in paragraphs,” a senior Congress leader once said, half-admiringly, half-exasperated. In an age of soundbites, Tharoor remains defiantly verbose, often using language not to obfuscate but to elevate

However, his linguistic mastery extends beyond English; a 2011 interview with UNESCO in flawless French showcased his flair as a true global communicator.

Politics and Tharoor

In 2009, Tharoor returned to India’s political fold, winning a Lok Sabha seat from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as a candidate of the Indian National Congress.

Since then, he has been a vocal and often unflinching member of Parliament, never shying away from confronting issues head-on - whether on foreign policy, digital rights or cultural identity.

Personal life

Beyond politics and prose, Tharoor’s personal life has also drawn public interest. His first marriage to academic Tilottama Mukherji resulted in two sons, Ishaan and Kanishk, both of whom are successful writers and journalists. After their separation, he married Canadian civil servant Christa Giles, a relationship that ended in 2010.

His third marriage to Sunanda Pushkar, an entrepreneur and philanthropist, made headlines frequently - both for their public appearances and later, for its tragic end.

Despite personal and professional upheavals, Tharoor has remained a symbol of cosmopolitan intellect and resilience.