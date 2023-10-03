Wieden + Kennedy bolsters their leadership team; appoints Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey

Over the past year, since Santosh Padhi took over as CCO and Ayesha Ghosh joined as president W+K India, the agency has opened up a Mumbai office and has made hires at the top level. Anirban Roy came on board as strategy head, Kapil Batra as NCD and Shreekant Srinivasan as head of Delhi.

Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey have been welcomed aboard the Delhi and Mumbai offices respectively.

Dey has always been interested in the intersection of technology and human behaviour. They bring with them skills in customer experience roadmaps and building omnichannel brands. Bose has been a qualitative researcher, in which role she honed her understanding of the subconscious motivations that guide people’s decisions and behaviour.

Roy commented, "For the past year, we have been working towards onboarding the right kind of people and an eclectic mix of brands that we want to work with - so I am happy to have found Tania Dey and Snigdha Bose. They bring very different skills to the table which will add different colours to the strategic function. I am confident that they will influence both the creative output and the business outcome for our clients."