comScore

Brand Makers

Wieden + Kennedy bolsters their leadership team; appoints Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey

Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey have been welcomed aboard the Delhi and Mumbai offices respectively.

By  Storyboard18Oct 3, 2023 7:18 PM
Wieden + Kennedy bolsters their leadership team; appoints Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey
Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey bring with them skills in customer experience roadmaps and building omnichannel brands. (From left to right: Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey)

Over the past year, since Santosh Padhi took over as CCO and Ayesha Ghosh joined as president W+K India, the agency has opened up a Mumbai office and has made hires at the top level. Anirban Roy came on board as strategy head, Kapil Batra as NCD and Shreekant Srinivasan as head of Delhi.

Snigdha Bose and Tania Dey have been welcomed aboard the Delhi and Mumbai offices respectively.

Dey has always been interested in the intersection of technology and human behaviour. They bring with them skills in customer experience roadmaps and building omnichannel brands. Bose has been a qualitative researcher, in which role she honed her understanding of the subconscious motivations that guide people’s decisions and behaviour.

Roy commented, "For the past year, we have been working towards onboarding the right kind of people and an eclectic mix of brands that we want to work with - so I am happy to have found Tania Dey and Snigdha Bose. They bring very different skills to the table which will add different colours to the strategic function. I am confident that they will influence both the creative output and the business outcome for our clients."

Ghosh said, "W+K’s creative prowess is what it is because it is guided by depth. Talented people like Tania and Snigdha are the ones who dig deep while not being afraid to take intuitive leaps. With them on board, we feel further inspired and strengthened."


Tags
First Published on Oct 3, 2023 4:43 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Piyush Pandey brought Indian middleclass soul to Indian advertising: Madhukar Sabnavis

Piyush Pandey brought Indian middleclass soul to Indian advertising: Madhukar Sabnavis

Brand Makers

Netflix could be preparing to challenge Rs 196-crore tax demand amidst dispute panel's ruling

Netflix could be preparing to challenge Rs 196-crore tax demand amidst dispute panel's ruling

Brand Makers

Mankind Pharma elevates Sanjay Koul as chief marketing officer

Mankind Pharma elevates Sanjay Koul as chief marketing officer

Brand Makers

Piyush Pandey: A leader juggling infinite roles

Piyush Pandey: A leader juggling infinite roles

Brand Makers

Piyush’s Pandeymonium: The man that shook up Indian advertising

Piyush’s Pandeymonium: The man that shook up Indian advertising

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Ogilvy, Deloitte, Tips, JSW Sports and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Ogilvy, Deloitte, Tips, JSW Sports and more

Brand Makers

Honasa Consumer’s Anuja Mishra: When you go to work like you're going to school, it paves the way to enlightenment

Honasa Consumer’s Anuja Mishra: When you go to work like you're going to school, it paves the way to enlightenment