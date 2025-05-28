Subway appoints Greg Lyons as Global CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Greg Lyons, who led PepsiCo as a chief marketing officer, has been appointed by Subway as global CMO. In his new role, Lyons will elevate the brand’s position as a global leader in the sandwich market—overseeing the global marketing, culinary, digital platforms, and data and insights teams.
Lyons said, "I’ve been a fan of Subway since I was a kid, so it’s really fun to now be part of shaping the brand’s future. My first few days have been awesome. I’m already blown away by the talent, energy and passion of the Subway team. I look forward to listening and learning over these first few months as we work together to raise this iconic brand to new heights."
Lyons, who began his career as a senior analyst at the Marketing Corporation of America, later led Starbucks as the member - board of directors NACP. He joined PepsiCo in 1999 as the assistant brand manager - senior brand manager, Frito Lay. In his previous role as the CMO for the company's North America beverage division, he led a team of 500+ marketers across a $28B business.
And, as the former senior vice president - marketing at PepsiCo, he led $10B US business across Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, and Amp/Rockstar Energy drinks for Pepsico.
He led commercial, communications, and innovation agenda for the portfolio, and led global strategy, innovation, and communications for Mountain Dew in conjunction with their Global Beverages Group.