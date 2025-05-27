Adani Group names Sanjay Pugalia as Head - Corporate Brand Custodian

ADVERTISEMENT
The Adani Group has named Sanjay Pugalia as its new Head of Corporate Brand Custodian, the conglomerate announced Monday. The appointment took effect on May 26, and Pugalia will report directly to Pranav Adani, as per reports.
Pugalia succeeds Aman Singh, who had been overseeing the Chairman’s Office as well as the brand custodian role since May 2024. Singh will now focus solely on his duties as President and Head of Strategy and Chairman’s Office, while continuing to serve as Convenor of the company’s APEX council.
A veteran journalist and media executive, Pugalia brings more than four decades of experience across media. Before assuming leadership at NDTV, which is owned by the Adani Group, he held senior editorial and executive roles at Star News, Zee News, Aaj Tak, Business Standard and Navbharat Times.
His new role as Head of the Corporate Brand Custodian function comes in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of AMG Media Networks, highlighting what the company described as a “natural progression” in his communications leadership within the group.