Aabhinna Suresh Khare steps down as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Bajaj Capital

Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer at Bajaj Capital Ltd, has announced his departure from the company after over six years of service. In a LinkedIn post, Khare reflected on his journey, noting that May 2025 marks the end of a significant chapter spanning 2,301 days.
Khare, known for leading digital transformation and growth initiatives leveraging AI, Martech and strategic innovation, revealed that the decision to move on was seeded in January 2025, following what he described as a moment of personal clarity and introspection.
He expressed deep gratitude towards Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & MD of Bajaj Capital, for his mentorship and vision and Venkatesh Naidu, Group CEO, for providing direction and leadership. Khare also thanked his team for their unwavering support, highlighting the collaborative spirit that helped drive Bajaj Capital’s digital journey forward.
While he has not yet disclosed details about his next move, Khare indicated that the next phase of his career will be driven by purpose and long-term vision. “I walk ahead with only one asset that matters: Gratitude. The rest—roles, resumes, rewards—will come and go,” he wrote.
Khare has spent over six impactful years at Bajaj Capital Ltd. He joined in February 2019 as Vice President – Growth, he quickly rose through the ranks to become the Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, a position he held from 2019 to 2025.
Over this period, Khare also took on the additional title of Chief Digital Officer in January 2020, leading the end-to-end digital and martech initiatives across the group.