Aditya Birla Capital launches D2C platform ABCD to scale up its digital transformation journey

Aditya Birla Capital announced the launch of its omnichannel D2C platform ABCD making “Everything Finance as Simple as ABCD”. Through this platform, ABC targets to add 30 million new users over the next 3 years.

Announcing the launch of the platform, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman Aditya Birla Group said, “Our financial services business, Aditya Birla Capital, is now one of the fastest growing businesses within the group and has emerged as a key growth engine. I see this as a ‘coming of age’ moment for Aditya Birla Capital. In the arc of Aditya Birla Capital’s strong and steady progress, the ABCD D2C platform is a positive stride towards accelerated growth and taking leadership position in the financial services space. I am confident, that this platform will serve as a growth catalyst across the ABC and ABG ecosystem, and the interplay between financial services stack and the Group’s diverse businesses will foster a win-win synergy for superior product innovation and unique value creation for all stakeholders.”

Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Limited said, “At Aditya Birla Capital, we are guided by the 'One ABC One P&L,' approach, anchored on the principles of 'One Customer,' 'One Experience,' and 'One Team’. This has played a vital role in driving quality and profitable growth across our businesses and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Our consistent commitment to digital reinvention and reimagining customer experiences is reflected in our omnichannel architecture which gives customers the complete flexibility to interact with us through their channels of choice. In line with this vision, we formed ABCD to build the omnichannel layer that will help us acquire customers digitally at scale and meet all their financial needs through a unified digital-first platform.”

Guided by a Maximum Viable Product approach, the ABCD D2C platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of 22 products and services, including facilities of a payment platform - such as UPI, bill payment, and online recharges, with financial services like loans, insurance, and investments along with comprehensive personal finance tracking such as ‘My Track’ among others. The platform also features ABCD’s own stack of products such as Portfolio Consolidator, Spend Analyzer, Digital Health Assessment among others, and Payment solutions to address the diverse needs of customers through a single platform.