            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • disney-and-amazon-ads-join-forces-to-blend-content-and-commerce-in-streaming-70768

Disney and Amazon ads join forces to blend content and commerce in streaming

The tie-up allows buyers to layer Disney’s contextual and audience data with Amazon’s consumer insights.

By  Storyboard18Jun 18, 2025 9:17 AM
Disney and Amazon ads join forces to blend content and commerce in streaming
The tie-up allows buyers to layer Disney’s contextual and audience data with Amazon’s consumer insights.

In a landmark collaboration unveiled at Cannes Lions, Amazon Ads and Disney Advertising have announced a strategic partnership that aims to reshape how advertisers connect with streaming audiences. The integration of Amazon’s DSP (Demand-Side Platform) with Disney’s Real-Time Ad Exchange opens up premium Disney inventory — including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN — directly to Amazon’s advertisers.

The tie-up allows buyers to layer Disney’s contextual and audience data with Amazon’s consumer insights, effectively merging content consumption with commerce behavior. In practice, this means a brand can target viewers not just based on what they watch, but also what they shop for on Amazon.

“This is a significant leap forward in advertising effectiveness,” said Kelly MacLean, VP of Amazon DSP. “By connecting Disney’s premium content with Amazon’s deep consumer understanding, we’re breaking down the traditional walls between content and commerce.”

The collaboration also includes integration between Amazon Publisher Cloud and Disney Compass, enabling seamless planning, targeting, and measurement. Custom campaign packages will be available through tools like Disney Magic Words and Disney Select.

Disney’s VP of Programmatic Sales Matt Barnes called the integration a "game-changer" that gives advertisers better accessibility to audiences and outcomes.

Initial rollouts will begin with select advertisers in the coming months, while Disney+ inventory is already accessible via Amazon DSP in major European markets including France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and more.

The move comes just a day after Amazon Ads announced a similar pact with Roku, extending its ad reach to over 80% of U.S. connected TV households — signaling a major power play in the race for connected TV ad dominance.


Tags
First Published on Jun 18, 2025 9:17 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signals AI-led workforce realignment

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signals AI-led workforce realignment

Brand Makers

Reddit’s Durgesh Kaushik on bringing Sachin Tendulkar onboard and building India’s digital cricketverse

Reddit’s Durgesh Kaushik on bringing Sachin Tendulkar onboard and building India’s digital cricketverse

Brand Makers

YouTube’s Neal Mohan responds to Netflix jibe: “Consumers decide what’s quality time”

YouTube’s Neal Mohan responds to Netflix jibe: “Consumers decide what’s quality time”

Brand Marketing

Iranian state TV calls for WhatsApp removal amid rising digital tensions

Iranian state TV calls for WhatsApp removal amid rising digital tensions

How it Works

Chai stall or billboard? WhatsApp becomes ground zero for Meta's growing ad ambitions

Chai stall or billboard? WhatsApp becomes ground zero for Meta's growing ad ambitions

Brand Marketing

Brands ride Jagannath Yatra wave in expanding spiritual tourism market; FMCG, BFSI, agri, healthcare brands take the lead

Brands ride Jagannath Yatra wave in expanding spiritual tourism market; FMCG, BFSI, agri, healthcare brands take the lead

Brand Marketing

Warner Bros. Discovery greenlit for split as bondholders back bold overhaul

Warner Bros. Discovery greenlit for split as bondholders back bold overhaul