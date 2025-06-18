Disney and Amazon ads join forces to blend content and commerce in streaming

ADVERTISEMENT
In a landmark collaboration unveiled at Cannes Lions, Amazon Ads and Disney Advertising have announced a strategic partnership that aims to reshape how advertisers connect with streaming audiences. The integration of Amazon’s DSP (Demand-Side Platform) with Disney’s Real-Time Ad Exchange opens up premium Disney inventory — including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN — directly to Amazon’s advertisers.
The tie-up allows buyers to layer Disney’s contextual and audience data with Amazon’s consumer insights, effectively merging content consumption with commerce behavior. In practice, this means a brand can target viewers not just based on what they watch, but also what they shop for on Amazon.
“This is a significant leap forward in advertising effectiveness,” said Kelly MacLean, VP of Amazon DSP. “By connecting Disney’s premium content with Amazon’s deep consumer understanding, we’re breaking down the traditional walls between content and commerce.”
The collaboration also includes integration between Amazon Publisher Cloud and Disney Compass, enabling seamless planning, targeting, and measurement. Custom campaign packages will be available through tools like Disney Magic Words and Disney Select.
Disney’s VP of Programmatic Sales Matt Barnes called the integration a "game-changer" that gives advertisers better accessibility to audiences and outcomes.
Initial rollouts will begin with select advertisers in the coming months, while Disney+ inventory is already accessible via Amazon DSP in major European markets including France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and more.
The move comes just a day after Amazon Ads announced a similar pact with Roku, extending its ad reach to over 80% of U.S. connected TV households — signaling a major power play in the race for connected TV ad dominance.