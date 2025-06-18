All Facebook videos to be classified as Reels soon in major Meta update

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta Platforms announced on Tuesday that all new videos uploaded to Facebook will soon be classified as Reels. The update marks a significant evolution in how users create and consume video content on the platform, as the company looks to unify video formats under a single umbrella.
Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, said that Reels on Facebook will no longer be bound by length or format restrictions. This means everything from short-form clips to longer videos and even live recordings will be integrated into the Reels ecosystem.
The move simplifies content publishing for creators and users, and aligns Facebook more closely with the short-form video trends dominating social media.
As part of the rollout, the current Video tab on Facebook will be renamed the Reels tab, reflecting the expanded scope of what qualifies as a Reel. While previously uploaded videos will remain unchanged, any new videos shared after the update will be automatically categorized as Reels.
To ensure users retain control over their content, Meta will prompt users to confirm or update their audience settings, especially if their existing feed posts and Reels have different visibility preferences. Additionally, the update introduces more creative tools for users to enhance their videos.
Meta stated that the changes will be introduced gradually to profiles and pages worldwide over the coming months.