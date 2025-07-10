Amazon launches quick commerce services in Delhi

The quick commerce battle has intensified, with global ecommerce giant Amazon kickstarting a 10-minute delivery service in Delhi this week. Last month, the platform started its quick commerce services in three pincodes of Bengaluru.

In an official statement by the Amazon spokesperson, the e-retailer's quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now, will be expanding the service for the next few months to get consumer feedback.

Amazon has always focused on offering customers a wide selection with convenient and fast delivery. We are running our 10-minute delivery service, Amazon Now, in select pin-codes in Bengaluru and Delhi, and are excited by the initial customer response and positive feedback, especially from Prime members. Based on this, we're now expanding the service over the next few months. Through Amazon Now, we offer a curated selection of everyday essentials delivered within minutes, addressing immediate customer needs while maintaining Amazon's standards for safety, quality, and reliability," according to the Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon's closest rival in the country, Flipkart, is also betting on quick commerce services aggressively. The Walmart-owned firm, which launched "Minutes" last year, is doing 10-minute delivery in 19 cities, including Jaipur and Kanpur.

The platform has infused Rs 3,249 crore internally to scale up its dark stores to 800 by the end of 2025, from 400 currently.

Currently, India has three dominant players in the quick commerce ecosystem--Zepto, Eternal-owned Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart. Zepto's revenue surged past 120% to Rs 4,455 crore in fiscal year 2024. While the unicorn startups have reportedly postponed their IPO plan, they raised nearly $450 million in the latest round of funding this week from domestic investors.

In contrast, losses of Blinkit climbed to Rs 178 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025. However, its revenue surged by 122%, reaching Rs 1,709 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 769 crore.

On the other hand, Swiggy's quick commerce vertical revenues increased by 115% to Rs 689 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 320 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.