            

Range Rover unveils new logo ahead of electric SUV launch

The revamped logo is part of JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ strategy, which positions Range Rover as a standalone luxury marque alongside Jaguar, Defender, and Discovery.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2025 5:57 PM
The logo is a newly introduced checkered ‘Range Rover pattern’, which incorporates the redesigned ‘R’ as a signature element.

JLR has revealed a new visual identity for Range Rover, marking the first logo redesign in the brand’s history since its debut in 1970, AutoCar reported. The updated emblem, featuring two wide-set, minimalist ‘R’s —signals a modern, premium direction as Range Rover prepares to debut its first electric SUV later this year, according to Autocar.

The revamped logo is part of JLR’s ‘House of Brands’ strategy, which positions Range Rover as a standalone luxury marque alongside Jaguar, Defender, and Discovery. However, this new insignia won't replace the iconic 'Range Rover' script found on the front and rear of its vehicles. Instead, it will be used selectively—on wheel caps, grilles, merchandise, and interior details.

Accompanying the logo is a newly introduced checkered ‘Range Rover pattern’, which incorporates the redesigned ‘R’ as a signature element. Together, the visual updates aim to elevate the brand’s luxury appeal and distinguish Range Rover as a leader in the premium electric SUV segment.


First Published on Jul 10, 2025 5:56 PM

