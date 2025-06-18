Quick commerce platform Slikk appoints Sachin Kataria to head beauty & personal care division

ADVERTISEMENT
Quick commerce platform Slikk has announced the appointment of Sachin Kataria as Head of Beauty and Personal Care (BPC). Kataria is a seasoned entrepreneur and consumer business leader with over 17 years of experience.
The Gen Z-focused quick commerce platform founded by Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami, and Bipin Singh in 2024, delivered apparel and accessories to customers’ doorsteps within 60 minutes across select zones in Bengaluru. However, after roping in Kataria, the startup is expanding into Beauty & Personal Care products.
Kataria held leadership roles across the entire consumer lifecycle—from new product development and growth marketing to omnichannel distribution and full P&L ownership. Before joining Slikk, Kataria was the Vice President at Nykaa. Commenting on the appointment, Akshay Gulati, Co-founder of Slikk, said “Sachin’s depth of experience in building and scaling consumer businesses makes him the ideal leader to build our beauty and personal care vertical. His deep expertise in the beauty and personal care category, paired with the rigor to build a 0 to 1 journey from the ground up, will empower us to rapidly scale our beauty, daily self-care, and wellness offerings. This is a key milestone in accelerating our vision to become India’s fastest and most reliable quick-commerce fashion and lifestyle marketplace.”
In his new role at Slikk, Kataria will lead the launch and expansion of the Beauty & Personal Care vertical. His mandate includes defining and executing a high-impact go-to-market strategy across skincare, makeup, haircare, wellness, and emerging indie labels. He will focus on building a sharp assortment strategy, forging strategic partnerships with legacy brands and D2C innovators, and collaborating cross-functionally across tech, product, growth, and ops to deliver a seamless and delightful customer experience.
"I have always believed that beauty is deeply personal—but it’s also rapidly evolving. Slikk’s model offers a unique opportunity to reimagine how beauty can be discovered, experienced, and delivered. I am excited to build this vertical from the ground up," Kataria added.
Recently, Slikk raised $10 million (Rs 85.12 crore) in its Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from its existing investor Lightspeed.