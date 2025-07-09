            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • f1-and-apple-is-the-tech-giant-eyeing-us-formula-1-broadcast-rights-challenging-espn-73667

F1 and Apple: Is the tech giant eyeing US Formula 1 broadcast rights, challenging ESPN?

Reports suggest Apple is in talks to acquire US Formula 1 broadcast rights, as it builds on the success of its F1 movie to expand into live sports.

By  Storyboard18Jul 9, 2025 9:02 PM
F1 and Apple: Is the tech giant eyeing US Formula 1 broadcast rights, challenging ESPN?

Apple is in discussions to acquire the US broadcast rights for Formula 1, positioning itself as a potential challenger to ESPN as the racing series’ contract comes up for renewal next year, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The move follows the strong box office debut of Apple’s “F1: The Movie,” starring Brad Pitt, which has grossed $293 million in its first 10 days in theaters, according to Variety. The film’s performance has highlighted the growing appetite for Formula 1 among American audiences, a momentum Apple appears eager to build on.

The current rights are held by ESPN, owned by Disney, which has broadcast Formula 1 in the United States since 2018. But with ESPN’s exclusivity window for renewal now closed, other bidders, including Netflix, are also reportedly preparing offers for the next rights cycle, which would begin in 2026.

Interest in Formula 1 has surged in the United States in recent years, propelled in part by Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” documentary series, which has helped introduce the sport to new audiences and driven viewership gains across races on tracks in the US.

For Apple, securing Formula 1 rights would deepen its push into live sports broadcasting, complementing its existing deals in Major League Soccer and Friday Night Baseball, and further its ambitions in positioning Apple TV+ as a competitive streaming platform amid a crowded media landscape.


Tags
First Published on Jul 9, 2025 8:54 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Volkswagen India ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for Golf GTI campaign

Volkswagen India ropes in Jasprit Bumrah for Golf GTI campaign

Brand Makers

'I also don't like long-hour shifts at work': Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday stance

'I also don't like long-hour shifts at work': Anurag Basu backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour workday stance

Brand Makers

Samco Mutual Fund appoints Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer

Samco Mutual Fund appoints Pankit Shah as Chief Business Officer

Brand Makers

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Test retirement: 'You know it’s time when...'

Virat Kohli breaks silence on Test retirement: 'You know it’s time when...'

Brand Makers

Former Wendy's executive Kirk Tanner to become Hershey's next President and CEO

Former Wendy's executive Kirk Tanner to become Hershey's next President and CEO

Brand Makers

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as senior adviser: Here's what he'll be doing

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak returns to Goldman Sachs as senior adviser: Here's what he'll be doing

Brand Makers

All you need to know about Sabih Khan: Apple's new Indian-origin COO

All you need to know about Sabih Khan: Apple's new Indian-origin COO