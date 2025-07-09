F1 and Apple: Is the tech giant eyeing US Formula 1 broadcast rights, challenging ESPN?

Apple is in discussions to acquire the US broadcast rights for Formula 1, positioning itself as a potential challenger to ESPN as the racing series’ contract comes up for renewal next year, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The move follows the strong box office debut of Apple’s “F1: The Movie,” starring Brad Pitt, which has grossed $293 million in its first 10 days in theaters, according to Variety. The film’s performance has highlighted the growing appetite for Formula 1 among American audiences, a momentum Apple appears eager to build on.

The current rights are held by ESPN, owned by Disney, which has broadcast Formula 1 in the United States since 2018. But with ESPN’s exclusivity window for renewal now closed, other bidders, including Netflix, are also reportedly preparing offers for the next rights cycle, which would begin in 2026.

Interest in Formula 1 has surged in the United States in recent years, propelled in part by Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” documentary series, which has helped introduce the sport to new audiences and driven viewership gains across races on tracks in the US.