'She taught me purpose': How Priya Nair’s mother shaped HUL’s first woman CEO

When Priya Nair was announced as the first woman to lead Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) in its 92-year history this week, it marked a milestone not only for the country's largest fast-moving consumer goods company but also for gender representation across corporate India’s upper echelons.

But for Nair, who steps into the role of CEO and Managing Director on August 1, 2025, the moment is also a testament to quieter, deeply personal lessons learned from the woman who inspired her earliest sense of purpose: her mother.

“My strongest female role model has been my mother,” Nair wrote in Storyboard18 in 2022, reflecting on the formative influence that shaped her leadership. Her mother, a doctor who runs a small clinic in the alleys of Mumbai, has spent decades caring for underprivileged patients, charging minimal fees and serving through the COVID-19 pandemic, even after contracting the virus herself.

“It’s from her that I have learnt the power of purpose, to keep yourself going at all costs,” Nair wrote. “If you are fortunate enough to discover your purpose, which I have in my work, you will have the strength to manage all volatility and uncertainty.”

She wrote: "I have learnt that it is the power of the inner compass that gives you conviction, energy, and optimism."

Nair’s appointment comes at a time of transition for HUL as Rohit Jawa steps down after a short tenure. Having led Unilever’s beauty and wellbeing business globally, Nair returns to lead HUL with nearly three decades of experience building some of India’s most beloved brands and shaping category strategies in a rapidly changing market.

But beneath the strategies and quarterly results lies a leadership philosophy anchored in two lessons learned from her mother: the power of an inner compass and the commitment to lifelong learning. Even in her late seventies, Nair’s mother attends seminars and keeps up with medical advancements, taking notes diligently and sharpening her practice.

“This learning agility is very critical in management,” Nair wrote, adding that the fast pace of change requires leaders to continuously learn not just on the job but also from peers and industry. It is a mindset that drove her to enroll in a Harvard Executive Leadership Program after 25 years of corporate experience, returning to the classroom to refine her skills.

“My mother has raised two successful daughters,” Nair shared. Her sister is a respected surgical oncologist at Tata Hospital, and Nair herself is now poised to lead one of India’s most valuable companies, influencing the lives of millions of consumers across the country.

Nair’s journey stands as a reminder that even the highest offices in corporate India are often built on the quiet, steadfast examples set at home. As she prepares to lead HUL into its next chapter, the lessons learned from a mother who serves with humility and purpose will continue to guide her through the complexities of business — and beyond.