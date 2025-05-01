Amul follows Mother Dairy, increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1

ADVERTISEMENT
Consumers will have to shell out more for their daily milk as Amul has announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre across its range of milk products, effective Thursday, May 1, 2025. The revision comes barely a day after rival Mother Dairy raised its prices by a similar margin on April 30, signaling an upward trend in dairy costs.
The hike will apply to several Amul variants including Amul Gold, Taaza, Slim n Trim, Chai Mazza, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk and Amul Standard. With this move, both major dairy brands in India have revised prices within 48 hours of each other, impacting household budgets nationwide.
While the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul, cited increased production and operational costs as the reason for the hike, the back-to-back revisions by top players are raising concerns about broader inflationary pressure in the dairy segment.
The new prices will take effect at the retail level starting Thursday morning, making May Day slightly costlier for Indian households.