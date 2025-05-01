            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • amul-follows-mother-dairy-increases-milk-prices-by-rs-2-per-litre-from-may-1-63958

Amul follows Mother Dairy, increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1

The hike will apply to several Amul variants including Amul Gold, Taaza, Slim n Trim, Chai Mazza, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk and Amul Standard.

By  Storyboard18May 1, 2025 8:54 AM
Amul follows Mother Dairy, increases milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from May 1
The new prices will take effect at the retail level starting Thursday morning

Consumers will have to shell out more for their daily milk as Amul has announced a price hike of Rs 2 per litre across its range of milk products, effective Thursday, May 1, 2025. The revision comes barely a day after rival Mother Dairy raised its prices by a similar margin on April 30, signaling an upward trend in dairy costs.

The hike will apply to several Amul variants including Amul Gold, Taaza, Slim n Trim, Chai Mazza, Cow Milk, Buffalo Milk and Amul Standard. With this move, both major dairy brands in India have revised prices within 48 hours of each other, impacting household budgets nationwide.

While the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets Amul, cited increased production and operational costs as the reason for the hike, the back-to-back revisions by top players are raising concerns about broader inflationary pressure in the dairy segment.

The new prices will take effect at the retail level starting Thursday morning, making May Day slightly costlier for Indian households.


Tags
First Published on May 1, 2025 8:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

HUL steps up digital advertising, media spends to drive growth for key brands

HUL steps up digital advertising, media spends to drive growth for key brands

Brand Marketing

Costa Coffee bets big on India’s evolving taste; targets top-five spot globally

Costa Coffee bets big on India’s evolving taste; targets top-five spot globally

Brand Marketing

Subscription booms, but brands must stop dodging royalties, says Tips Music MD Kumar Taurani

Subscription booms, but brands must stop dodging royalties, says Tips Music MD Kumar Taurani

Brand Marketing

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert brought ₹641 Crore economic impact: Report

Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert brought ₹641 Crore economic impact: Report

Brand Marketing

BCCI sued over naming IPL robot dog ‘Champak’

BCCI sued over naming IPL robot dog ‘Champak’

Brand Marketing

Pepsi announces global female football ambassadors - Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Lauren James

Pepsi announces global female football ambassadors - Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Lauren James

How it Works

PwC unveils new brand identity in first global refresh in over a decade

PwC unveils new brand identity in first global refresh in over a decade