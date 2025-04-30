BCCI sued over naming IPL robot dog ‘Champak’

The publisher of the well-known children’s magazine Champak has taken legal action against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), claiming trademark infringement. The case was heard at the Delhi High Court, which has now issued a notice and will hear the matter next on 9 July.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, the publisher behind Champak, says the name was wrongly used for a robotic dog introduced during the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a fan attraction. The dog was officially named ‘Champak’ on 23 April following a public vote.

According to the publisher’s lawyer, Advocate Amit Gupta, the use of the Champak name—long associated with its popular magazine and animal characters—has been done without permission and is damaging their brand.

During the hearing, Justice Saurabh Banerjee asked what specific harm had been caused by the use of the name. Gupta replied that even if the robotic dog is a different product, the unauthorised use of the Champak trademark still amounts to dilution of their brand.

The Court noted there was no clear claim in the legal filing about unfair commercial gain. It also pointed out that another Champak character, 'Chiku', is also the nickname of cricketer Virat Kohli, yet no case had been filed regarding that usage.

Gupta responded that using a nickname isn’t the same as launching a product, which is where commercial exploitation could apply.

Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, representing the BCCI, argued that ‘Champak’ is also the name of a flower and that the robotic dog is based on a character from the popular Indian TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, not the magazine. He said there was no connection between the magazine and the robotic dog, and no intent to take advantage of the brand.