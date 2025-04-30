Pepsi announces global female football ambassadors - Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry and Lauren James

Pepsi has announced its new roster of female global ambassadors. Existing global ambassador, Leah Williamson, will be joined by Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry.

First to join Pepsi’s new global roster is two-time Ballon D’Or Féminin winner Putellas, a renowned playmaker from Spain.

Putellas, commented, "This is going to be a summer to remember, and to do it as a part of the Pepsi family is amazing. Our game is the fastest growing sport in the world, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have coming up."

Next is English attacker James. She stated, "Joining the Pepsi family as a global ambassador, and sharing the spotlight with so many incredible athletes is an absolute honour. Get excited for our campaign when it hits the screens."

Joining her on the wing is Norway’s Hansen, the Ballon d'Or Féminin nominee. Hansen stated, "I'm thrilled to be part of the global Pepsi family, alongside so many incredible names. We're seeing our game reach new heights, and Pepsi's support is going to help to bring that excitement to fans everywhere."

In midfield, we have Saudi Arabia's Jefry. She stated, “Pepsi's legacy with football icons is legendary, and I'm still pinching myself. Joining the incredible roster and being part of its next chapter is a dream come true.”

Beyond its new global signings, the brand has a roster of inspirational athletes too including Pepsi Denmark's, Signe Bruun and agile midfielder, Josefine Hasbo, Sweden’s finisher, Stina Blackstenius and its winger, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. These join Switzerland’s defender, Nadine Riesen, midfielder, Riola Xhemaili and from Portugal, technical attacker, Jéssica Silva and midfielder, Tatiana Pinto.

Pepsi renewed its partnership with UEFA Women’s Football through 2030 — a pledge to help develop the sport and inspire fans across the globe.

Cathy Graham Kidd, senior marketing director, Pepsi, commented, "Our new ambassadors are not only incredible players, but have a thirst for more, a drive to succeed. That makes them one of a kind. The women’s game has rapidly become a global passion point and is gripping audiences across the world with unbeatable entertainment, incredible fan experiences and inspirational players.”

“For decades, Pepsi has redefined football culture. Now, we’re writing the next chapter by championing the unstoppable rise of women’s football and shining the global spotlight on these players. We are dedicated to supercharging the ever-growing global sporting phenomenon, bringing billions worldwide closer to the game, whilst drawing in a new generation of fans.”

Putellas, Hansen, James, Jefry and existing ambassador, Williamson, are set to be front and centre in Pepsi’s upcoming football campaign.