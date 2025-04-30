PwC unveils new brand identity in first global refresh in over a decade

PwC is accelerating into its next chapter by unveiling its first global brand update in over a decade. The new look will appear across advertising, sponsorships and client experiences in the coming weeks. As part of this, PwC will debut as the official consulting partner of Formula 1 this week.

“We’re entering a bold new chapter—driven by sharp thinking, deep expertise and an unwavering focus on what’s next,” said Paul Griggs, US Senior Partner. "In a world that's changing faster than ever, we are reshaping how we deliver value as we drive our clients to the leading edge."

“This brand evolution reflects the PwC our clients already experience,” said Kristin McHugh, PwC US Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “We’ve modernized the way we show up to match the strength of what we deliver. Our strategy is clear, our capabilities are deep and our people are what make it real—and we continue to put our clients at the center of everything we do.”

"Our new global PwC brand identity is not just a visual transformation - it is a reflection of how we aspire to redefine the future for our clients, our people and our communities… and do so with momentum. This is more than a new logo or a refreshed colour palette. This is about embracing our legacy while boldly stepping into the future. It signals our commitment to leading with purpose, creating lasting impact, and empowering our people and clients to not only adapt, but lead and thrive in the face of change," said Sanjeev Krishnan, Chairman, PwC, India.

"At this moment, PwC isn’t just evolving – we are reimagining what’s possible. This transformation is about momentum. For us in the India firm, it's about taking everything we’ve built over the last century and a half and accelerating it into the future. This is our promise: we will lead with innovation, with courage, and with a relentless drive to create value that truly matters," Krishnan added.

PwC will kick off its sponsorship with Formula 1 at the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 between May 2-4. Through a multi-year agreement, PwC will provide strategic consulting across key areas of Formula 1’s global business.