EaseMyTrip announced as presenting partner of World Championship of Legends New Delhi

EaseMyTrip, an online travel platform, announces its partnership as the presenting partner of the prestigious World Championship of Legends (WCL).

Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer and co-founder of EaseMyTrip shared his thoughts about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to serve as the presenting partner of the World Championship of Legends. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to championing sporting excellence and curating unforgettable experiences for cricket enthusiasts around the globe."

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who has also invested in the World Championship of Legends, expressed his support, saying, "I welcome EaseMyTrip as the main presenters of the World Championship of Legends and am happy that we are on a path of creating new entertaining moments with our legendary cricketing heroes."

Harshit Tomar, the visionary founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, emphasised the significance of this partnership, stating, "EaseMyTrip is the second-largest travel company in India and from cricket to tennis to kabaddi, EaseMyTrip has been associated with numerous sports leagues. I am confident that with EaseMyTrip on board, WCL will significantly strengthen" Suresh Raina, a cricketing icon and valued member of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm thrilled to join India Champions in WCL! With EaseMyTrip as the powered by sponsors, the foundation of WCL is stronger than ever. Can't wait to get back on the field alongside other cricketing legends and compete at Edgbaston. See you all there!

Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer, echoed Raina's sentiment, saying, "I am excited to join Indian Champions in WCL. Things are going in perfect direction , Getting ECB approval, huge response for ticket sales and now getting respected brands as sponsors. It strengthens the structure of WCL.”

The World Championship of Legends kicks off on the 3rd of July at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK. Six teams will be vying for glory, including India Champions, Australia Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions, and West Indies Champions.