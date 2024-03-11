comScore            

Flipkart and BigBasket move for faster delivery

This move comes amidst increasing competition from e-commerce companies such as Blinkit, Zepto. This is also followed by rising customer demand for speedy delivery in non-metro cities.

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2024 6:10 PM
In January, BigBasket had announced its rebranding for slotted delivery services, stated an ET report. This allowed consumers to pick a slot in order to get their groceries delivered within two hours. (Image source: Unsplash and Moneycontrol)

Online grocery store Tata Digital owned BigBasket and e-commerce company Flipkart have cut down their delivery times over the past two months.

In January, BigBasket had announced its rebranding for slotted delivery services, stated an ET report. This allowed consumers to pick a slot in order to get their groceries delivered within two hours.

Flipkart too initiated delivery of products across several categories in 20 cities at no extra cost. BigBasket has replaced its delivery vans with bikes, and its deliveries are done from its dark stores.


First Published on Mar 11, 2024 6:10 PM

