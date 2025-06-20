Cannes Lions 2025: India clinches 5 Lions on Day 4; FCB India's 'Lucky Yatra' secures 3 Golds

On Day 4 at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, India added five more awards to its kitty—bringing its cumulative count to 31.

Results were announced across categories: Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, and Creative Effectiveness.

In the Brand Experience & Activation category, Publicis Groupe’s Leo, Mumbai—that had bagged a Gold Lion on Day 2 for ‘Acko Tailor Test’ for the brand Acko—won a Bronze Lion.

The heart is the most ‘hurt’ organ of the human body, which is subjected to conflicting emotions on a daily basis. Acko partnered with the tailors of the country to ensure that their customers’ took good care of their heart. As per World Health Organisation (WHO), if the measurement derived from the division of waist size by the hip size exceeded beyond a set limit, it signaled time for checkup, and tailors would gently nudge their customers to do so.

FCB India achieved a remarkable hat-trick by winning Gold Lions for its 'Lucky Yatra' campaign for Indian Railways, not only in the Brand Experience & Activation category but also in both the Creative Business Transformation and Creative Commerce categories.

This brings FCB India's total count for 'Lucky Yatra' to nine metals: One Grand Prix, six Gold, one Silver & one Bronze.

Ogilvy India’s ‘Eye Test Menu’ for Titan Company continues to impress the Cannes Lions jury with its introspective concept. The campaign consecutively won a Bronze Lion on Day 2, Day 3, and on Day 4.

Truck drivers, who don’t have a fixed timeline, have low income and are constantly on the go, like many others, largely ignore their eye health. With ‘dhabas’ being their pit stop, ‘Eye test Menus’ (alphabets replaced with food menus) were rolled out to order food and also test their vision. If detected with vision issues, an optometrist would conduct free-eye exams thus ensuring the good health of their eyes.