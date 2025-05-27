Flipkart to hire 5,000 employees in 2025 ahead of IPO

Walmart-owned Flipkart will hire 5,000 new employees in 2025 as it expands aggressively into quick commerce and fintech, while also stepping up investments in artificial intelligence, Moneycontrol reported. As per the media report, the hiring plan was announced by Chief Human Resources Officer Seema Nair at Flipster Connect, the company’s internal townhall held on May 26.

Reportedly, a significant portion of the new roles will be in Flipkart Minutes, the company’s hyperlocal delivery arm and Super.money, its digital financial services platform. The move signals Flipkart’s intent to build deeper capabilities in emerging verticals that are expected to be key growth drivers over the next few years.

The hiring spree comes even as Flipkart faces pressure to cut costs ahead of its planned IPO and a strategic shift in legal domicile from Singapore to India. As reported earlier by Moneycontrol, Flipkart’s board has asked the company to reduce its monthly cash burn from $40 million to $20 million, capping the annual burn at $250 million.

Bet on Hyperlocal and Fintech

Flipkart Minutes, which delivers groceries and daily essentials in under 30 minutes, is rapidly scaling its presence and aims to operate 800 dark stores by the end of the year. “Minutes is doing very well,” CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said at the townhall, describing it as a central piece of Flipkart’s hyperlocal ambitions.

The company is also ramping up Super.money, its fintech offering that includes consumer credit and digital payment solutions. The new hires will strengthen product, technology and business teams to support growth in this segment, which is seeing increased demand among younger, digital-native users.