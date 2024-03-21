Godrej Appliances joins ONDC network to expand consumer reach

Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to elevate consumer access to its diverse range of home appliances. This will further increase the brand’s nationwide presence and provide customers with more convenience while purchasing appliances.

Godrej Appliances has tied up with Mystore to facilitate its enlistment across the Open Network. Presently, Godrej Appliances offers a range of 100+ SKUs through ONDC Network encompassing a wide range of advanced home appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, microwave ovens, dishwashers, air coolers and deep freezers.

On the back of this extensive Network, the brand aims to cater to several pin codes across 20+ states in India in the coming months. All products available on ONDC Network will be priced at competitive rates as compared to other platforms. Going forward, the brand will also enable easy purchase through consumer finance offers and further tap into marketing opportunities on the ONDC Network.

Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, at Godrej Appliances, said, "We are excited to be a part of the government backed ONDC, with our partner Mystore to facilitate this endeavor. Godrej's commitment to engage customers and build loyalty aligns seamlessly with ONDC's mission to create a digitally inclusive and vibrant marketplace. As we onboard the Network, it enables us to connect with a wide audience and offer them a large variety of Godrej’s advanced home appliances. By 2026, we estimate our ONDC Network contribution to reach 20% of our e-commerce business with our entire range of home appliances.”

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC said, “The addition of a trusted brand like Godrej to ONDC Network validates our growing reach and influence. As more prominent brands across sectors join us, it further strengthens the Network’s ability to drive inclusion and innovation. We are thrilled that Godrej recognizes the value of integrating with ONDC Network to enrich consumer choices across India's towns and cities.”

Shireesh Joshi, CBO at ONDC added, “For all the brands that onboard onto the Network, it will certainly unlock new opportunities and customer segments for them. It allows beloved brands to extend their equity by being more accessible and affordable. Through a deeper market access enabled by the Network, Godrej can now showcase and deliver their quality products to consumers everywhere. We are happy and looking forward to the positive impact and progress Godrej will drive through the Open Network.”