Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya unveiled his brand identity and a premium range of performance wear, that will be available on FanCode Shop. The first drop is now available on FanCode Shop.
The launch event was held in Mumbai.
The range has been handpicked by Pandya, with complete involvement in the process, including design inputs and selection of fabrics, colour swatches. They have been designed for casual wear as well as high-intensity workouts.
The fabrics are lightweight, breathable and flexible, ensuring maximum comfort and durability, stated the company. The first drop will include t-shirts, vests, polos, shorts and jackets. Multiple drops will follow throughout the year with new designs and products, including polos and joggers.
Speaking about it, Pandya, said, “I really wanted to create something that embodies my journey and connects with today’s youth who are unstoppable despite what life throws at them. I am excited to see this come alive with the performance wear range with FanCode Shop. By launching the identity and the range that I personally use and believe in, I feel like I’m sharing a piece of my daily routine and philosophy with my fans. I hope fans will enjoy wearing this as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it!” Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Hardik Pandya brand to everyone. As one of the fittest athletes and an inspiring national icon, Hardik’s journey resonates with people from all walks of life. His personal involvement in developing this performance wear range shows its significance to him. We believe the collection will appeal not only to fitness enthusiasts, athletes but also to young fans and admirers who look up to Hardik.”
FanCode Shop, the merchandise and licensing arm of FanCode, will handle the end-to-end product and customer experience, manufacturing, logistics, customer care, and marketing. Since its inception, FanCode Shop has been the official merchandise partner for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. It also offers fan merchandise of popular teams like Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona and PSG.
During the IPL, FanCode Shop built and managed official Mega Stores for number of different IPL teams - Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.