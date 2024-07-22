Hardik Pandya teams up with FanCode Shop to unveil his brand identity

Speaking about it, Pandya, said, “I really wanted to create something that embodies my journey and connects with today’s youth who are unstoppable despite what life throws at them. I am excited to see this come alive with the performance wear range with FanCode Shop. By launching the identity and the range that I personally use and believe in, I feel like I’m sharing a piece of my daily routine and philosophy with my fans. I hope fans will enjoy wearing this as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it!” Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, said, “We are thrilled to bring the Hardik Pandya brand to everyone. As one of the fittest athletes and an inspiring national icon, Hardik’s journey resonates with people from all walks of life. His personal involvement in developing this performance wear range shows its significance to him. We believe the collection will appeal not only to fitness enthusiasts, athletes but also to young fans and admirers who look up to Hardik.”