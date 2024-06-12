            

      FanCode inks 5-year deal with Asian Football Confederation for Broadcast Rights in India

      According to the deal, FanCode will hold exclusive TV and digital rights for more than 10 AFC competitions from 2024-2029.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 1:52 PM
      The deal is in line with FanCode commitment to bring fans access to top-class sporting events from across the world. Previously, FanCode had showcased some of AFC’s events, including the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League.

      FanCode has announced a five-year partnership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). This deal will bring an extensive array of men’s and women’s AFC competitions to Indian fans, offering coverage of Asia's most prestigious football tournaments.

      FanCode will broadcast the AFC Asian Qualifiers (FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers Final Round), ensuring Indian fans can follow every moment of the action. This agreement also encompasses the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, providing access to Asia's biggest football event.

      Some of the top footballing stars in action will include the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante, Sadio Mane who will be playing across different AFC competitions.

      Yannick Colaco, Co-Founder of FanCode said "The five-year partnership with AFC will allow FanCode to bring the best of men’s and women’s football action from Asia to fans in India. Asian football is on the rise and is now home to some of the biggest stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar. This deal is in line with our commitment to bring fans access to top-class sporting events from across the world. "

      Datuk Seri Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said, “The passion for the beautiful game in India has grown exponentially in the past decade and the AFC is delighted to enter into this partnership with FanCode as we seek to grow the consumption of Asian football in the world’s most populated country.

      “We thank FanCode for their faith in the AFC’s world-class competitions and we look forward to working closely with them to strengthen our engagement with our ever-expanding fanbase in India as we seek to ensure football remains the most popular sport in the Continent.”

      With this strategic partnership, FanCode is set to become the destination for Asian football for fans in India, offering live streaming, highlights, and exclusive content from the AFC's most anticipated tournaments.

      Previously, FanCode had showcased some of AFC’s events, including the AFC Cup and AFC Champions League.

      FanCode’s football portfolio also includes the EFL Championships, Carabao Cup, Copa del Rey, A-League, J-League, Barclays Women’s Super League, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Qualifiers, action CONMEBOL and CONCACAF amongst other marquee properties.


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 1:52 PM

      60 percent of Indians have language pet peeves: Report

      60 percent of Indians have language pet peeves: Report