            

      iD Fresh Foods calls on Indian grandmothers to do their annual live audit

      The brand invited a group of grandmothers to visit the factory and conduct the audit. Do through quality checks and make sure that the end product was up to their expectations and standards.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 16, 2024 5:31 PM
      The group of grandmothers were more than satisfied with the processes, having all their doubts cleared and being able to put their trust in the brand.

      Bengaluru-based fast-moving consumer goods company (FMCG), iD Fresh Food has recently released a campaign as part of their ‘TransparenSee’ initiative.

      Every year, PC Musthafa, founder and global CEO of iD Fresh Foods visits the company’s factory to conduct the annual live audit. However this year, he was unable to attend since he was travelling.

      GLN Murthy, chief manufacturing officer at iD Fresh Foods was given the responsibility of finding Musthafa’s replacement for the audit. They needed someone who was a higher authority in quality, and who their consumers would trust.

      As seen in the video, the grandmothers did critical checks on various aspects like cleanliness, hygiene, packaging, types of rice and dal used, adulteration and preservative-free batter, time given to soak the ingredients, and most importantly, if they make the food like the grandmothers make at home.

      First Published on Apr 16, 2024 5:31 PM

