Starbucks is offering Rs 3 crore salary for new role. More details inside

In a recruitment move that's turning heads far beyond the world of coffee beans and frappucinos, Starbucks has posted a job opening with an eye-watering salary of $360,000 (approximately Rs 3.08 crore) per year.

But this isn't for brewing macchiatos or managing a high-footfall café. The global coffee chain is on the hunt for a Pilot-in-Command for its corporate aircraft - and the role is as elite as it sounds.

According to an official job listing on the Starbucks careers site, the chosen candidate will be responsible for operating the company's private jet while embodying the brand's values in the skies.

From flight operations and crew management to high-level executive travel and passenger hospitality, the position merges technical expertise with brand ambassadorship.

Among the VIP passengers could be Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who is known for frequent, long-distance corporate travel. The pilot will be expected to ensure not just safety and operational efficiency but also discretion, warmth, and first-class service - all while representing the global coffee empire at 30,000 feet.

“You represent the pride and professionalism of the Starbucks Coffee Company brand and employees worldwide,” the listing reads, making it clear that the role carries more than just flight responsibilities.

Despite the salary - more than ten times what the average U.S. barista earns annually - the role isn't purely glamorous. The pilot will be expected to assist with luggage, preflight planning, and even embody Starbucks' "humble and service-minded' approach.