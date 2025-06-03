            
Microsoft slashes hundred more jobs in another round of layoffs

Just weeks after letting go of 6,000 employees globally, Microsoft is making more job cuts - this time impacting 305 workers at its Redmond headquarters.

By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2025 9:34 AM
This fresh round brings the total number of Microsoft job losses in its home state to nearly 2,300 in recent weeks. (Image credits: Unsplash)

In yet another move to streamline operations, Microsoft has initiated a fresh round o layoffs - just weeks after cutting nearly 3% of its global workforce - shedding more roles at its Redmond, Washington headquarters, as per media reports.

The latest job cuts were disclosed in a filing with Washington state's Employment Security Department and bring the total layoffs in Microsoft's home state to nearly 2,300 in recent weeks.

According to a report by Geekwire, a company spokesperson confirmed these layoffs are distinct from the earlier round that impacted around 6,000 employees worldwide.

While Microsoft stated that the new job cuts represent "significantly less than 1%" of its global headcount, the continued downsizing underscores a broader strategy to recalibrate in an increasingly competitive and AI-driven industry.

In a statement, the company said it is “implementing organisational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace.” Although artificial intelligence wasn’t cited as the direct cause, Microsoft reaffirmed its commitment to leveraging AI to help employees prioritize high-impact tasks, thee report added.

The current restructuring seems focused on trimming layers of management and eliminating overlapping roles as Microsoft aims for higher efficiency and agility. “Organizational and workforce adjustments are a necessary and regular part of managing our business,” the company stated in the report.

Microsoft has not publicly specified which teams or departments were affected in the latest round.


First Published on Jun 3, 2025 9:34 AM

