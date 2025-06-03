            
L’Oréal backs ‘Make in India’; plans to double business, expand manufacturing footprint

By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2025 2:48 PM
The French beauty major’s renewed focus on India adds to a growing list of global firms leveraging the country as a supply chain and innovation hub, aligned with India’s ‘Make in India’ and export-led growth strategy.

French cosmetics giant L’Oréal has unveiled bold plans to more than double its India business over the next few years, in a move that underscores the country’s emergence as a strategic manufacturing and export hub for global beauty brands, PTI reported. On Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to France, L’Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus called India “a country of opportunities” and one of the fastest-growing beauty markets in the world.

“India is very strategic for L’Oréal. We intend to more than double our business here, expand our factories 95% of what we sell in India is already made locally and increase exports to the broader region,” Hieronimus said, calling this the beginning of “a big adventure".

India, where L’Oréal has operated since 1994, is increasingly becoming a production and innovation base for the company, with half a billion units currently manufactured in the country. The firm already exports hair and skincare products to markets like the Gulf, and plans to significantly scale up that footprint.

L’Oréal’s India portfolio spans mass-market brands like L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York and NYX, along with salon and professional offerings like Matrix, Kerastase and Redken. It also caters to premium and pharmacy channels through brands like Kiehl’s, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent and CeraVe.

First Published on Jun 3, 2025 2:48 PM

