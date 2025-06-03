            

Huda Beauty reclaims full ownership as an independent beauty brand

Huda Kattan, founder and co-chief executive officer of Huda Beauty, officially bought back her equity, regaining full control of the brand.

By  Storyboard18Jun 3, 2025 1:14 PM
Huda Kattan's husband, Christopher Goncalo, serves alongside her as co-CEO, and her sister, Alya Kattan leads their social strategy.

Huda Beauty, global beauty brand, has reclaimed full ownership as an independent brand following the conclusion of its eight-year partnership with TSG Consumer Partners (“TSG Consumer”). In 2017, TSG Consumer acquired a minority stake in the company. Huda Kattan, founder and co-chief executive officer of Huda Beauty, officially bought back her equity, regaining full control of the brand. With this move, Huda Beauty is a fully independent company.

“Taking back full ownership of Huda Beauty is a deeply very important moment for me,” said Kattan. “It says that while many of us dreamers have visions that we are told are too big or not possible to do alone, in actuality, you have all the power you need to change the world yourself! This brand was built on passion, creativity, and a desire to challenge the beauty industry. As we step into this new chapter, I’m more committed than ever to pushing boundaries, staying true to our roots, and showing up for our incredible community every step of the way.”


First Published on Jun 3, 2025 1:14 PM

