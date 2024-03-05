Infosys, TCS, Cognizant: Global IT titans and their occupation of sports

In today's interconnected world, global IT majors like Infosys, TCS, and Cognizant have expanded their presence beyond traditional tech domains into the realm of sports. Infosys has become synonymous with tennis, TCS has taken the lead in marathons, while Cognizant has made its mark in Formula 1 racing.

Through strategic sponsorships, technological innovations, and data-driven insights, these companies are reshaping the sports landscape, enhancing fan experiences, and driving forward the intersection of technology and athletics on a global scale. Here are some facts regarding the involvement of Infosys, TCS and Cognizant in the realm of sports.

Infosys - Tennis

Infosys has been a major player in the tennis world, notably as the title sponsor for the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) World Tour Finals since 2015.

The company's involvement in tennis extends beyond sponsorship. Infosys developed innovative technologies like the Infosys ATP Scores and Stats Center, providing real-time insights and analysis during ATP tennis matches.

In addition to professional tennis, Infosys has also been active in promoting grassroots tennis through various initiatives and partnerships globally.

In 2023, the homewgrown global IT company revealed its collaboration with tennis star Rafael Nadal as a global brand ambassador and also announced a multi-year partnership with women's tennis player Iga Świątek. With four Grand Slam titles to her name, Świątek has held the World No. 1 ranking since April 22 for a record-breaking 70 consecutive weeks.

Through its partnership with the ATP, Infosys has contributed significantly to enhancing the overall fan experience by providing data-driven insights and analysis accessible to viewers worldwide.

The company's commitment to tennis reflects its broader strategy of leveraging technology to enhance various aspects of sports and entertainment.

TCS - Marathons

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is renowned for its association with long-distance running events, particularly marathons, around the world. Its impressive ranking as the second most valuable IT services brand in the 2024 Global 500 IT Services Ranking by Brand Finance underscores its significant brand value in the sector.

TCS's engagement with marathons started in 2008 when it became an associate sponsor for the Mumbai Marathon. This initiative coincided with the tenure of N. Chandrasekaran as the Chief Operating Officer of TCS, who later assumed the role of Chairman of Tata Sons. Inspired by his personal journey towards better health, Chandrasekaran set a goal for himself by aiming to complete the full 42km Mumbai Marathon in 2008, thereby setting a high benchmark. His dedication served as a source of motivation for numerous TCS employees to adopt a more active lifestyle. Consequently, TCS launched the 'Fit4Life' program to prioritize the well-being of its employees.

TCS is the title sponsor of the TCS New York City Marathon, one of the largest and most prestigious marathons globally, attracting thousands of participants from diverse backgrounds each year. Then, in 2011, they expanded globally by partnering with the TCS Amsterdam Marathon. Now, TCS sponsors marathons in major cities across the globe like Boston, Chicago, London, and New York.

TCS's involvement in marathons goes beyond sponsorship; the company has implemented innovative technologies to enhance the runner and spectator experience. Through its digital platforms and mobile applications, TCS provides real-time tracking, race results, and interactive features for participants and spectators during marathons.

TCS's commitment to promoting health and fitness aligns with its corporate values, emphasizing employee wellness and community engagement.

The company's partnership with marathons worldwide underscores its dedication to fostering a culture of fitness and social responsibility.

Cognizant - F1

A few years ago global IT major Cognizant decided to venture into one of the wolrd's most iconic and expensive sports - F1. The tech-infused nature of the sport makes it an ideal match for the company. It kick-started its association with the sport with the Astom Martin team. Cognizant engineered a data and intelligence layer on top of the ERP system to ensure compliance with FIA regulations, enabling Aston Martin F1 Team to report financial data accurately and effectively within the new cost cap framework.

Through audience segmentation strategies, Cognizant helped Aston Martin F1 Team curate tailored content, resulting in a significant 20 percent increase in fan engagement across digital platforms within the first six months of implementation.

Cognizant facilitated the integration of IoT technology for connected road cars, leading to a 15 percent improvement in data capture efficiency and enabling Aston Martin F1 Team to make more informed decisions based on real-time insights.

Leveraging 5G and IoT technologies, Cognizant assisted in the evolution of Aston Martin F1 Team's facilities into smart factories, resulting in a 25 percent increase in production efficiency and a 10 percent reduction in operational costs within the first year of implementation.

The partnership with Aston Martin F1 Team has propelled Cognizant's digital portfolio from 30 perecent to 50 percent, as per the company, with Formula 1 collaborations contributing to a 40 percent increase in digital engagement work with clients, highlighting the tangible business impact of the alliance.