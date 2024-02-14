Infosys under scrutiny for failure to deliver on new campus and employment opportunities

Infosys is currently under fire. The company, which acquired 58 acres of land in Hubli-Dharwad to create a campus and promise jobs, has failed to stand up to its words. This had caught the attention and the ire of Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Bellad.

Bellad, who is the deputy leader of the Opposition, revealed that the company had acquired the land a decade ago which had a market rate of 1.5 crore per acre. But, Infosys only paid Rs 35 lakh per acre to the farmers with the promise that they will set up a campus and provide employment opportunities.

As per Bellad, nothing has moved further in this aspect. These comments come at a time when the Karnataka state legislature had commenced its 10 day Budget session which began on February 12.

In April 2023, Infosys had released an annual report where the IT major had stated that they would set up offices in Indore, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Hubbali and Coimbatore.

MB Patil, Karnataka Industries Minister stated that he would investigate the matter and if no progress is found to have been made after the land acquisition, notices will be issued and actions will be taken.