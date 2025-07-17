            
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after 'PAN-PAN' call; here's what it means

The pilot of IndiGo flight 6E 6271, operating an Airbus A320neo aircraft with 191 people on board, declared "PAN PAN PAN" over radio communication after detecting a malfunction in engine number 1.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 10:19 AM
While an anonymous official said that an engine issue triggered the alert, IndiGO issued a statement attributing the diversion to a "technical snag."

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Goa made an emergency landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday evening after the pilot raised a mid-air 'PAN-PAN' alert - a radio call used to flag urgent but non-life threatening situations.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT), the pilot of flight 6E 6271, operating an Airbus A320neo aircraft with 191 people on board, declared "PAN PAN PAN" over radio communication after detecting a malfunction in engine number 1.

The aircraft safely landed at CSMIA at 9:53 pm on July 16.

While an anonymous official told HT that an engine issue triggered the alert, IndiGO issued a statement attributing the diversion to a "technical snag."

“A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” the airline said in a statement, adding that all passengers and crew were safe.

What is a PAN-PAN call?

The 'PAN-PAN' signal, derived from the French word panne (meaning a mechanical breakdown), is used by pilots to indicate an urgent situation that requires attention from air traffic control, but does not pose immediate danger to the aircraft or its occupants. It's a step below the more critical 'Mayday' distress call.

While both PAN-PAN and Mayday are forms of emergency communication, the key difference lies in severity. A PAN-PAN situation allows the crew time to troubleshoot the issue - such as engine irregularities or electrical faults - with support from air traffic controllers, often including landing priority.

On the other hand, a 'Mayday' is reserved for life-threatening emergencies like fire, onboard incapacitation, or complete loss of control, where immediate assistance is involved.


First Published on Jul 17, 2025 10:18 AM

