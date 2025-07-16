Bombay HC dismisses PIL against Prada over 'Kolhapuri-style' sandals

ADVERTISEMENT
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking action against luxury fashion house Prada for allegedly copying the design of Maharashtra's iconic Kolhapuri Chappals in its Spring/Summer 2026 Men's Collection.
According to a Bar & Bench report, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne heard arguments from both sides and said, "The petition is dismissed, reasons to follow."
The PIL, filed by five practicing advocates, alleged that Prada's 'toe-ring sandals' showcased at its Milan fashion show on June 22 bore a striking resemblance to the traditional Kolhapuri Chappal - a handcrafted leather slipper with Geographical Indication (GI) protection.
The sandals, reportedly priced at over Rs 1 lakh per pair, sparked concern over cultural misappropriation and a threat to the livelihoods of artisan communities historically involved in the craft, the report added.
“This action of Prada infringes the fundamental right to life (Article 21), which includes the right to livelihood and cultural identity of the Kolhapuri Chappal artisan communities,” the petition stated. The plea also cited Article 29(1) of the Constitution, asserting the artisans’ right to conserve their distinct cultural heritage.
The petitioners accused the fashion house of failing to credit the Indian origins of the footwear or acknowledge the artisan communities that have kept the tradition alive for generations.
The Kolhapuri Chappal was granted GI status on May 4, 2009, under Application No. 169 in Class 25 (Footwear), and its registration is valid until 2029.
The PIL invoked Section 22 of the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, which prohibits unauthorised commercial use of GI-tagged products, the report added.
The petitioners had sought multiple directions from the Court, including a ban on Prada's commercial use of the design, a public apology from the brand, and financial compensation for artisans affected by the alleged misuse.