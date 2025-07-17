            
Scale AI lays off 14% of staff following Meta's $14.3 bn investment

The job cuts come just a month after Meta hired Scale AI's CEO Alexandr Wang in a $14.3 billion deal, raising questions about the startup's future direction.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 9:04 AM
Founded in 2016, Scale AI was once at the heart of the data-labelling boom, helping companies build AI models with annotated datasets.

Data infrastructure startup Scale AI is undergoing a major shake-up, laying off 200 employees - around 14% of its full-time staff - and severing contracts with 500 global contractors, according to a Bloomberg report.

In a memo to employees obtained by Bloomberg, interim CEO Jason Droege acknowledged that the company had "overextended" its core business of data labelling, which had powered many of the world's top AI models by supplying structured training data.

According to the report, Droege wrote, "We scaled too quickly," adding that that the company now plans to prioritize enterprise and government sales, marking a notable pivot from its initial product-focused roots.

The staffing cuts also follow a broader trend among AI startups like Inflection AI, which was recently reverse-acqui-hired by Microsoft. In Scale AI's case, Meta's investment seems to have prompted several major customers to pull back, impacting the startup's core business line.

