Walmart to cut hundreds of store-support roles in major restructuring move

Walmart is undertaking another round of internal restructuring that will affect hundreds of store-support and training roles, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters.
As first reported by Bloomberg, Walmart will eliminate the market coordinator position - a role that helped compile and analyze data for store managers. In a memo sent to employees on Wednesday, Cedric Clark, executive vice president of store operations for Walmart U.S., confirmed the decision, stating that the restructuring is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.
Additionally, the company plans to revise some roles within its training academies to focus more on high-volume store locations and prioritize in-person training for associates.
Walmart says it will support affected employees by offering alternative roles, including new coaching positions, even in areas where vacancies don't currently exist, the reports added.
The reshuffle comes amid broader changes within the company. In May, Walmart announced it would cut approximately 1,500 jobs, impacting its global tech operations, e-commerce fulfilment centers in the U.S., and advertising division, Walmart Connect.
Earlier this year, it also shuttered its North Carolina office as part of a consolidation strategy to relocate staff to central hubs in Arkansas and California.