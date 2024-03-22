L'Oréal Professionnel to introduce Indian Hairdressing Awards on JioCinema

L'Oréal Professionnel is set introduce the Indian Hairdressing Awards, in an all-new format of a reality series streaming exclusively on JioCinema. Since 2014, The Indian Hairdressing Awards celebrate the art and skill of professional hairstyling. The competition recognizes and rewards hairstylists across the country. This year’s edition was announced in August 2023 and received over 100K entries for its theme “Meta-morphosis” that represents real transformation.

From the thousands of hairdressers that participated in the competition, 89 regional finalists were chosen to compete on technical skills. They were judged by an eminent jury comprising of international hair artists and beauty media representatives.

The top 12 hairstylists will now compete in a mega-augmented L’Oréal Professionnel salon. Judging their art and technique will be a panel featuring the film maker - Karan Johar, Min Kim, the L’Oréal Professionnel global color ambassador, - and a line-up of Bollywood celebrities.

The 12 hair pros will go through three challenges testing their skill and creativity to do real transformations through hair color, haircut and styling. hairstylists will have to achieve the ultimate freedom of self-expression and propose bold, elevated and out-of-the-box looks. These challenges will be scored by both judges and consumers. They will then compete in front of a live audience at the Grand Finale, which will also be streamed on JioCinema. The competition winners will not only win the consumers’ hearts but also a trip to Paris and an opportunity to enhance skills in Le Visionnaire, the prestigious L’Oréal academy in Paris.

Speaking on the launch of India’s only hairstyling reality series, Mathilde Barthélemy-Vigier, General Manager, L’Oréal Professionnel, India said, “L’Oréal Professionnel has taken giant strides into the future. Consumer and hairstylist centricity are our key drivers to elevate the professional hair industry in India. In the last two decades, the country’s professional hair salon landscape has evolved at a supersonic pace. The skill of Indian hairstylists is now at par with global hair artists’ and with the 2024 edition of The Indian Hairdressing Awards, we wish to celebrate their infinite talent and potential.”