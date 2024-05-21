McDonald’s India – North and East opens its 50th McCafé

McDonald’s India - North and East has strengthened its coffee presence with the opening of 50th McCafé in the region. This expansion is a part of McDonald’s India – North and East’s growth strategy, leveraging the key tenets of McCafé, which is McDonald’s in-restaurant.

McCafé offers a range of hot and cold beverages such as Mocha, Hot Chocolate, Americano, Frappé, coolers, shakes and delectable food. McCafé classic cappuccino is priced at Rs. 99 (starting).

Commenting on the opening of 50th McCafé, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India - North and East, said, “We are excited to launch our 50th McCafé offering Barista crafted, great-tasting coffee, served in a warm and welcoming environment at a very affordable price. We are delighted with the rapidly increasing acceptance and preference of our McCafé offerings among our esteemed customers. We plan to rapidly expand our McCafé footprint and keep providing feel good, delicious moments to our customers.”