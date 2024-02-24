McDonalds MD takes to social media to bust allegations of “fake cheese” in burgers

Fast food chain McDonald’s is under the Maharashtra FDA’s scanner for using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets, instead of actual cheese. After finding this out, the CAIT is now calling for a nationwide ban on McDonald’s.

Saurabh Kalra, managing director at McDonald’s India (W&S) took to LinkedIn to provide his stance on the matter.

“I am not a regular on LinkedIn but sometimes I do need to make our stance clear

McDonalds like anywhere in the globe will always do what’s best for Quality including the best ingredients and it’s traceability.

We are proud of serving this great products with real good ingredients and our Cheese is Real Cheese made out of milk,” he said.

The FDA has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to delete the word "cheese" from various items. The authority is also pushing the chain to extend the corrective action state-wide and even nationally.