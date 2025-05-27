Nestlé S.A acquires minority stake in Drools

Drools Pet Food Private Limited has received a financial investment from Nestlé S.A, parent company of Nestlé India, who will acquire a minority stake in the company. As per the company, Drools will continue to remain strategically and operationally independent.

The development comes after L Catterton, a global consumer-focused private equity firm, invested in Drools in June 2023 for a minority stake.

“This is a testament to the love and trust of millions of pet parents and to our unwavering commitment to quality,” said Fahim Sultan, Founder of Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd. “Backed by a strong focus on science-based nutrition, Drools continues to drive innovation and build meaningful engagement with the evolving demographic of Indian pet parents, positioning itself at the forefront of the country’s pet care industry.”

Founded in 2010, Drools' products are distributed across more than 40,000 retail outlets and exported to 22 countries. With expansion plans underway, Drools is positioning itself as a global pet food brand with Indian roots. The company has also recently joined the ranks of India’s unicorn companies—a rare and significant milestone in the pet care space.

Drools operates six state-of-the-art manufacturing units and an expansive 16-lakh sq. ft. warehousing footprint. The company offers 650+ SKUs, including high-protein, prescription and value-for-money diets, serving the full spectrum of pet nutrition needs.