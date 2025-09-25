Piccadily Agro secures interim injunction against Radico Khaitan over 'Kashmyr' vodka trademark dispute

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian conglomerate Piccadily Agro Industries has obtained an interim injunction restraining Radico Khaitan from using the brand name 'Kashmyr' for its recently launched vodka, citing trademark violation, according to a report by ET Retail.
The court observed that the name ‘Kashmyr’ bears a close resemblance to Piccadily’s registered trademarks ‘Cashmir’ and ‘Cashmere’. As per the injunction, Radico Khaitan has been prohibited from manufacturing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, promoting, or using the mark ‘Kashmyr’—either on its own or in combination with any prefix or suffix—until the case is fully adjudicated.
In an exchange filing, Piccadily Agro reiterated that Radico Khaitan and its affiliates are barred from any commercial activity involving the contested brand name until a final ruling is issued.
Piccadily had launched its luxury vodka under the ‘Cashmir’ brand in May 2025, following earlier trademark registrations of ‘Cashmere’ and ‘Cashmir’ in both India and overseas. The company alleged that Radico Khaitan’s launch of ‘Kashmyr’ in July 2025, positioned at a similar price point, had the potential to mislead consumers and dilute their brand identity.