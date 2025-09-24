Google Gemini Nano Banana Durga Pooja prompts: How to get your perfect AI portrait for the festival

ADVERTISEMENT
Google’s Nano Banana AI has taken over Instagram this festive season, with a new trend seeing women generate hyper-realistic portraits in traditional Durga Puja sarees and jewellery.
The image-generation tool, powered by Google’s Flash Image model and recently rebranded as Nano Banana, has already fuelled a string of viral fads. Earlier waves included 3D self-portraits, selfies alongside Bollywood stars and stylised saree looks. Much like last year’s ChatGPT Ghibli trend, the craze has spread rapidly across social platforms.
This Navratri season, however, the focus is firmly on Durga Puja celebrations. Users are sharing AI-generated portraits featuring themselves draped in red-and-white sarees, adorned with intricate jewellery and surrounded by temple backdrops lit with diyas. The results, often posted on Instagram and Facebook, are being described as cinematic, retro, and festival-ready.
Popular prompts circulating online include:
#1 “Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. Background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.”
#2 “Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture, draped in a perfect off-white saree with a red border… Background should have a Durga maa statue in a pandal and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere.”
#3 “Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman in a traditional saree during Durga Puja. She is wearing intricate gold jewellery, with a red bindi, and holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background should include a blurred Durga maa statue with lights and diyas.”
#4 "Create a high-resolution image of a woman performing dhunuchi naach, wearing a flowing red-and-white saree with gold accents. She holds a lit incense-filled dhunuchi, her movements graceful and celebratory. Background includes festive lights, marigold garlands, and devotees watching in awe. Add cinematic warm lighting and a subtle motion blur to capture the energy and rhythm of the dance."
While the trend is playful and highly shareable, experts caution users to be mindful of privacy and data security concerns. It remains unclear whether Google may use uploaded images to train its models, raising questions about consent and digital safety.