Apple dominates India’s second-hand smartphone market with 63% share in H1 2025: Cashify

A growing number of Indian consumers are embracing refurbished smartphones and trade-in programs, even as millions of unused devices continue to sit idle in drawers. According to Cashify’s Whitepaper 2025, 70% of users admit to hoarding 2–3 old phones at home.
The study highlights a shifting consumer mindset, with 33% of sellers now offload their old devices to fund upgrades, while 40% are motivated by competitive buyback offers. Nearly 63% of consumers trade in or sell their old phones within six months of upgrading.
Apple continues to dominate the refurbished smartphone market, accounting for 64.5% of sales in 2024 and 62.9% in the first half of 2025. It is followed by OnePlus (10.2%), Xiaomi (9.7%), and Samsung (6.1%). Vivo emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the segment, climbing from 2.1% share in 2024 to 3.2% in H1 2025.
India’s broader smartphone market shipped 151 million units in 2024, a 4% year-on-year increase, with average selling prices (ASPs) rising to Rs 22,100, driven by demand in the mid-premium and premium categories. Apple’s shipments surged 35% year-on-year, making India its fourth-largest market globally.
“India’s $219 billion resale revolution isn’t just a market opportunity, it’s a chance to redefine how technology is consumed,” said Mandeep Manocha, Co-Founder & CEO, Cashify. “The Whitepaper reveals that while trade-in programs and resale offers have made old phones more valuable than ever, millions of devices still lie idle in drawers, depreciating in value, when they could be extending their life in someone else’s hands.”
“India’s upgrade culture is shifting from impulsive consumption to mindful circulation. Our goal is to transform resale from an afterthought into a mainstream economic force, helping consumers unlock value, build trust in the ecosystem, and reduce the environmental cost of constant innovation. Repairability plays a vital role in this transformation," Cashify Co-Founder & CMO Nakul Kumar added.