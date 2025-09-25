Adobe launches Firefly Boards worldwide, expands AI creative tools with new video models

ADVERTISEMENT
Adobe has officially launched Firefly Boards worldwide, an AI-first creative space designed to help photographers, filmmakers and designers brainstorm, iterate and collaborate in real time.
Previously available in beta, Firefly Boards integrates Adobe Firefly models with partner models from Black Forest Labs, Google, Luma AI, Moonvalley, Pika and Runway.
The platform aims to address a critical moment in the creative process of ideation. “Lightning is most likely to strike during the initial ideation phase,” Adobe noted in its blogpost, explaining that Firefly Boards provides a flexible environment for exploring ideas with industry-leading generative tools.
With the global launch, Adobe is introducing two new video models — Runway Aleph and Moonvalley Marey, giving creators additional options to experiment with moving visuals. Alongside these models, three new features are debuting - Presets, Generative Text Edit (beta) and Describe Image, which streamline the path from inspiration to iteration.
Adobe is also making Firefly more accessible with flexible subscription options and generative credit systems, allowing more creators to leverage AI tools in Photoshop, Adobe Express and across Creative Cloud applications.
The company is revamping its subscription plans, now offering Firefly Standard, Pro and Premium tiers, which include unlimited access to standard features, unlimited canvases and partner models. Creative Cloud Pro members will continue to enjoy access to premium generative AI capabilities.