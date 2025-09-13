From Clutter to Clarity: How Video is transforming B2B storytelling

Inbox clutter. Feed fatigue. Most B2B content today looks the same. Because AI has flooded the market with impersonal sameness. But B2B buyers aren’t buying any of it. Attention is the new premium — and video is the upgrade. That’s where progressive marketers are pulling ahead.

According to LinkedIn’s research with over 1,700 B2B tech buyers, video storytelling has emerged as the most trusted, engaging, and effective format for B2B marketers. But what’s driving this shift towards video in B2B?

We explored the reasons, nuances, and impact of video’s rise as a B2B storytelling format in the latest episode of CNBC-TV18 Storyboard18’s series, Decoding B2B: Marketing that Means Business, co-powered by LinkedIn, with Sachin Sharma, Head of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, and Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer at HCLTech.

Building brand memorability through distinct voice and visual identity

For brands, memorability is directly correlated to how distinct, novel, and cohesive their voice is. Looking back at HCLTech’s rebranding under the theme of ‘Supercharging progress’, Jill shared how a fresh, modern identity not only strengthened internal alignment but also helped them stand out in a ‘sea of sameness’. “It has really helped us break through to our existing clients, but also attract new prospects and new audiences,” she shared.

Emphasizing the importance of a strong brand voice, Sachin highlighted the need to be seen and noticed with impact. He says, “Attention is the new currency that marketers are chasing.” To stand out, brands must differentiate – in how they reach out, the message they deliver, and the way they keep customers engaged. “It is not just about reaching, but about creating the right impact with a lot of relevance,” he said.

How Gen Z, Millennials, and accessible tools are driving B2B video storytelling

According to Jill, the vast availability of editing tools and platforms like LinkedIn have truly democratized video creation and sharing, especially as storytelling becomes more raw and human. “This era of video creation is far more authentic,” she said. Speaking from experience, she shared how this improved accessibility is helping organizations experiment with new forms of storytelling and empowering employees to use their own voice to build the company brand – all while having fun and learning along the way.

Sachin connected the dots by explaining why video is working for B2B marketers. He pointed to the demographic shift in B2B buying committees, which is now dominated by Gen Z and Millennials. This generation of buyers remembers brands that grab attention, and are leaning on quick, consumable video to make decisions. As a result, video consumption on LinkedIn has gone up by 36% YoY. At the same time, there’s twice as much video content being created versus any other format on the platform. “This becomes even more effective because in their day-to-day lives, these buyers are consuming video. So it works beautifully when B2B entities use content that buyers are accustomed to and comfortable with,” he said.

Delivering content with context: LinkedIn’s brand link helps B2B marketers build trust

Reiterating the need for connection and relevance, Sachin pointed to the need to marry the right message with the right medium. He shared how LinkedIn found that intersection with BrandLink – LinkedIn’s recently rebranded offering that lets B2B marketers place their video ads alongside contextually relevant content from trusted publishers and influencers. Because in B2B, creating videos is the easy part – earning trust is the real moat. BrandLink places brands in a slipstream of influence, where credibility compounds and attention converts. “It is our way of helping marketers show up where it matters most,” shared Sachin.

“Appearing alongside relevant and brand-safe content is extremely important,” said Jill, as she reinforced the need to build credibility and trust with buyers.

To watch the full conversation, head to YouTube.

Over four episodes of the series Decoding B2B: Marketing that Means Business, industry leaders broke down the evolution of B2B marketing through in-depth conversations on the marketers’ changing role, changing measurement strategies amidst ROI pressure, and inclusive growth across companies of all sizes.