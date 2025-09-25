            
  • Home
  • social media
  • Coldplay hug controversy misfires as Kristin Cabot's husband was also at concert with date

Coldplay hug controversy misfires as Kristin Cabot's husband was also at concert with date

The viral Coldplay concert hug involving Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron sparked public outrage and resignations, but sources clarified there was no affair—Cabot’s husband, Andrew, attended the same event with his girlfriend, and the couple had been amicably separated.

By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2025 10:56 AM
Coldplay hug controversy misfires as Kristin Cabot's husband was also at concert with date
Coldplay concert took an awkward turn as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his girlfriend, HR Chief caught on 'Kiss Cam'.

The viral Coldplay concert hug that upended the careers of former Astronomer executives Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron has been clarified by media reports that Kristin’s husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at Gillette Stadium that night with his girlfriend, dispelling widespread speculation about infidelity.

During the Music of the Spheres tour, Cabot and Byron, were shown on the stadium screen embracing. Lead singer Chris Martin’s on-stage joke “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy” fueled memes, commentary, and intense public scrutiny.

Within a day, Byron resigned, citing a breach of corporate conduct, and Cabot stepped down days later.

As per the media reports, Cabot emphasized the hug was inappropriate only in a workplace context. Kristin and Andy had a professional friendship. There was no affair and the scandal and job loss were unfair, suggested some media reports.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cabot had been present at the same concert with a date, confirming that the couple had been separated prior to the event and were navigating an amicable divorce.

The fallout extended beyond professional consequences. Cabot reportedly faced harassment, including public shaming and hundreds of death threats, illustrating the dangers of viral misrepresentation.


Tags
First Published on Sep 25, 2025 10:56 AM

More from Storyboard18