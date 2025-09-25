Coldplay hug controversy misfires as Kristin Cabot's husband was also at concert with date

ADVERTISEMENT
The viral Coldplay concert hug that upended the careers of former Astronomer executives Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron has been clarified by media reports that Kristin’s husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at Gillette Stadium that night with his girlfriend, dispelling widespread speculation about infidelity.
During the Music of the Spheres tour, Cabot and Byron, were shown on the stadium screen embracing. Lead singer Chris Martin’s on-stage joke “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy” fueled memes, commentary, and intense public scrutiny.
Within a day, Byron resigned, citing a breach of corporate conduct, and Cabot stepped down days later.
As per the media reports, Cabot emphasized the hug was inappropriate only in a workplace context. Kristin and Andy had a professional friendship. There was no affair and the scandal and job loss were unfair, suggested some media reports.
Meanwhile, Andrew Cabot had been present at the same concert with a date, confirming that the couple had been separated prior to the event and were navigating an amicable divorce.
The fallout extended beyond professional consequences. Cabot reportedly faced harassment, including public shaming and hundreds of death threats, illustrating the dangers of viral misrepresentation.