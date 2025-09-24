ED questions Sonu Sood in 1xBet money laundering case

ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for questioning in connection with the money-laundering probe linked to Curacao-registered betting platform 1xBet, PTI reported. The federal agency is investigating allegations of large-scale fraud, tax evasion and laundering of “proceeds of crime” generated through the promotion of the betting app.
Sood arrived at the ED’s central Delhi office around noon, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED has already questioned a string of high-profile cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, alongside public figures such as TMC’s Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra. Several female social media influencers have also been summoned.
According to officials, investigators are examining how celebrities were approached by 1xBet, the nature of contracts signed, the channels of payment whether through formal banking routes or illegal hawala networks and whether these payments were received in India or abroad. The probe also seeks to determine if the celebrities were aware that online betting and gaming are banned in India, and whether the money they received can be classified as laundered funds under PMLA.
The crackdown is part of the ED’s broader strategy to target illegal betting and gaming platforms, which, before the Union government’s recent ban, had amassed a user base of nearly 22 crore Indians. Industry estimates pegged the Indian online betting market at over $100 billion, growing at 30% annually.
Officials said assets of individuals found to have benefited from proceeds of crime may soon be attached, with a chargesheet likely to follow. Meanwhile, the government has blocked more than 1,500 online betting and gambling platforms between 2022 and mid-2025, underscoring its hardening stance.