Delhi HC sends Ambuja–JSW ‘Kawach’ trademark row to mediation

The Delhi High Court has referred a trademark battle between Ambuja Cements, part of the Adani Group, and JSW Cement to the Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Centre, while setting timelines for pleadings in the dispute, Bar and Bench reported.
As per the media report, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed the order on September 17 after Ambuja sought urgent injunctive relief against JSW’s new “Jal Kavach” range, alleging that it infringes Ambuja’s established “Ambuja Kawach” brand of water-repellent cement launched in 2020.
Ambuja argued that “Ambuja Kawach,” backed by multiple trademark registrations since 2019, enjoys strong market goodwill and recognition, including endorsements for sustainability from the Solar Impulse Foundation and a listing in GRIHA’s green product catalogue. The company said JSW’s “Jal Kavach” mark is phonetically, visually, and conceptually similar, creating a likelihood of consumer confusion in the same cement segment.
The plaint further claimed JSW’s adoption of the mark was mala fide, designed to ride on Ambuja’s reputation, and amounted to infringement, passing off, unfair competition, and dilution of Ambuja’s trademark under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.
On the first hearing, both sides indicated a willingness to explore mediation, leading the Court to refer the matter to the Delhi High Court Mediation and Conciliation Centre, with a session scheduled for September 26. The case is set to return to Court on October 15 for further proceedings.